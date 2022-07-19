Will Healy: We Need To Build Some Momentum This Year

CLOSE

The Head Football Coach of the Charlotte 49ers joined Kyle Bailey on a Tuesday edition of The Clubhouse as he discussed his overall outlook for the team entering the season, and how they want to gain momentum this year.

Things with Will started by looking at how this is the last year the school will be in Conference USA before moving to the AAC in time for the 2023 season as Will noted how important it is to gain momentum on the field this year to have that when they face a whole new set of challenges in a conference that has produced some very strong teams in recent years.

Will also touched on this being the 10th season of college football for the 49ers as Will said you never feel like you are we need to be across the board, but they are getting to where they want to be in a very short amount of time while also making multiple big leaps in the process. He said it is something that you have to be patient with because you are trying to do 60 years of growth all in the span of 10 years, but in this process, you also can’t be complacent as well.

One thing that excites Will Healy heading into this year is the attitude of QB Chris Reynolds as he told Kyle how he attended the Manning Passing Academy and Will received a call from Archie Manning about how Chris was unbelievable as a councilor, but very much held his own with some of the top QB’s across college football which has seemed to grow his QB’s confidence.

