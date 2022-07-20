CLOSE

Kim Burrell and T.D. Jakes are shaking up the churchgoers on and off the internet. Kim Burrell basically called people broke and joked about COVID, PPP loans, and called people ugly in a viral video. On top of that, she then offered a threatening apology to people and said she would take legal action.

In other news, T.D. Jakes is upsetting some people with his Father’s Day sermon and his message to women. Hear what Gary and the team had to say about these two.

Gary’s Tea: Kim Burrell & T.D. Jakes Are Upsetting The Saints With Offensive Church Sermons [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com