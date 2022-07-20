CLOSE

The Head Football Coach of the NC State Wolfpack Dave Doeren joined Kyle Bailey live from ACC media days on Wednesday as he looked at the high expectations for his teams, and how Devin Leary has grown during the offseason.

Things with Dave started on the big expectations a lot of people have for the Wolfpack entering the 2022 season after 2 strong campaigns as Dave said that expectations are what they are, expectations. They’re not results and the key is they can’t get complacent and his job is to keep his guys grounded.

Kyle then asked Dave about the next step that Devin Leary has taken this offseason as he said:

“For him right now it’s the leadership role, he’s teaching the offense to kids instead of learning the offense. He’s learning about defensive football instead of learning offensive football as well as trying to identify coverages for next-level thinking.”

An area for improvement for this team is very much about filling the big voids left by guys like LT Ikem Ekwonu and WR Emeka Emezie as that is a big key for this upcoming season and if a guy can do something that the guy who left last year couldn’t do you then need to evolve the position to make the current player excel the most.

Things end with the hubbub of conference realignment as he said all of this stuff is financial and it makes no sense for schools in California to join the Big 10. Dave also stated that he just wishes all of the conference commissioners can just get in a room together and make moves that actually make sense instead of backroom deals.

Dave Doeren: Last Year’s Success Doesn’t Mean We’re Going To Win More Games This Year was originally published on wfnz.com