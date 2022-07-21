A family in Cleveland, Ohio, who lost their 13-year-old daughter at the hands of police in 2019, are now suing the city for $20 million dollars.
Police departments across the country have been heavily scrutinized for their perceived lack of caution and ostensive ability to skate on the edge of mandated policy. We’ll continue to share these stories in hopes of encouraging folks – on both sides of the law – to continue to strive to do the right thing.
This story was originally published by FOX 8.
VIA | FOX 8
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A family whose 13-year-old daughter was killed at the end of a 2019 police chase has now submitted a $20 million settlement demand to the city.
An attorney for the family of Tamia Chappman said they have given the city 30 days to respond.
In 2019, Cleveland police were investigating a west side carjacking and pursued a stolen vehicle across town and into East Cleveland.
Finish this story [here]
Cleveland Family Demands $20 Million From the City After Deadly Botched Car Chase was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com