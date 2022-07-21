According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight.
Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there have been 51,075 new cases in just two weeks. The jump in cases week-to-week was not as dramatic as July 14, however, when https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2G7u2/1/<script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}(); </script>”>Ohio saw a nearly 30% increase.
Prior to the last two weeks, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks
- Kim Burrell Apologizes After Goin In On The Flock [VIDEO]
- Akron Twins Refuse COVID Vaccine, Hospital Refuses Them A Transplant
- Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For Fenty Hair, Sends The Internet Spiraling
- Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Is Actually A ‘Hell Yea’ If You Love Sci-Fi Thrillers
- KeKe Palmer Appeared On ‘The Tonight Show’ Rocking Braids And A Sheer Prada Look
- H.E.R Will Be Cast As Belle In ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special
- Lizzo Opens Up About Her Whopping Donation To Planned Parenthood
- Ciara Shares Fun Montage Video Of Big Celebrities Singing Along To Her New Song “Jump”
- Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Starring Trevante Rhodes Teases A No-Holds-Barred Look At Mike Tyson’s Life
Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com