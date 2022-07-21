CLOSE

The new Head Football Coach for the Duke Blue Devils Mike Elko joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse to preview his first season at Duke, and the foundation he wants to build.

Mike started off by stating that he doesn’t think he would be at Duke if it wasn’t for the job that former Head Coach David Cutcliffe did with growing the program over the last 14 years as it has led to great investments into the program as he wants to bring a different energy to the program so they can get back to where Duke was a couple of years ago and sustain it.

Kyle then asked Mike how he infuses a new culture at Duke as he explained:

“I think you’re trying to re-energize the program. There’s a recent history that you’re drawn to that you want to look like, but you’ve got to get back to it and that’s not what it’s been over the last few years.”

When it comes to the vision of what Duke Football looks like under Mike Elko he said his vision is a team with passion, and energy, as well as showing competitiveness from start to finish, and being physical on both sides of the ball.

Things ended with the current state of the ACC as Mike knows about the situation and what could happen, but he also thinks there is a certain amount of panic that sets it in when you forget that the sport is cyclical and he thinks the conference might be more on-board with football being the main driving force of the conference.

Mike Elko: We Want A Team That Is Physical On Both Sides Of The Ball was originally published on wfnz.com