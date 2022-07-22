STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Taps Future For “Pressurelicious,” dvsn Gets Toxic On “If I Get Caught,” & More

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion f. Future — “Pressurelicious”

The Hot Girl goes to Pluto. Megan Thee Stallion keeps the pressure on with her new Future-assisted collaboration, “Pressurelicious.”

Meg goes in over Hitkidd’s production. “He know I’m really squad business / I pull up, the AMG tinted / Working him out / He sweatin’ like it’s been hours, it only been a few minutes / He say he toxic, I said, ‘Okay, well, I’m poison.”

Hndrxx follows Meg with his own not-safe-for-work bedroom boasts. “Five in the morning, I need it / Knockin’ the bed off the hinges / Get in your mouth like a dentist / Real, I belong in the Guinness.”

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion and Future’s “Pressurelicious” below.

Joey Bada$$ — 2000

Joey Bada$$ released his last album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, a whopping five years ago. Now, the New York rhyme slinger returns with 2000, the follow-up to his 2012 album 1999.

First, Diddy pops up on the album’s opener, “The Baddest.” Later, Westside Gunn lends a hand on “Brand New 911.” The collaborations continue from there, with the likes of Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and JID.

“I could take five years off ‘cause my s—t is timeless / My core got my back so I’m standin’ on my promise,” Joey raps on the opener. “I’m back by popular demand.”

Bada$$ recently shared his gratitude on social media. “Very proud to share this body of work with you all,” he said. “Thank you to everyone involved features and production wise, thank you to my management team, my label and my friends and family who have lent me countless ears and constructive criticism.”

Stream 2000 below.

dvsn — “If I Get Caught”

Before releasing their new single, “If I Get Caught,” dvsn teased the song with a screenshot. The post included a presumed text message conversation between JAY-Z and Jermaine Dupri.

“I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than ‘Song Cry,’” HOV told JD, according to the screen shot. “I stand corrected.” When pushed for clearance, JAY added: “I just want a disclaimer that says [that] I said [this] song is wrong! Haaaaa,” he wrote. “And you’re good.”

Today, dvsn finally released the song in question. It was produced by Nineteen85, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Jermaine Dupri and it features a vocal chop from Jigga’s “Song Cry” in which he says: “I was just f—kin’ them girls, I was gon’ get right back.”

Singer Daniel Daley takes over from there: “You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had h—s / Women like men other women like, that’s just something that everyone knows,” he sings.

Eventually, Dale gets to the stinging chorus: “If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t love you,” he sings. “I know you ain’t gon’ let one little f—k mess all this up / Don’t let one mistake / Take all this away.”

Watch the video and listen to “If I Get Caught” below.

Mozzy — Survivor’s Guilt

One year after dropping Untreated Trauma, Mozzy returns with his newest album, Survivor’s Guilt. It’s a 15-song offering featuring the West Coast emcee’s candid sensibilities and vivid storytelling.

Mozzy kicks the album off with the heartfelt writing that he’s known for. “I used to pray I’d live forever, I don’t care no more,” he confides on “Not the Same.” “Am I weird for textin’ gang though he ain’t here no more? / Moms couldn’t speak at your service ‘fore she cleared her throat / She broke down / They ain’t know what you meant to us, they know now.”

Survivor’s Guilt features EST Gee, Shordie Shordie, YG, Blxst, 42 Dugg, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Saweetie, 2 Chainz, and Roddy Ricch, and more.

The Sacramento rhymer spoke about the album back in February during an interview with HomeGrown Radio. “I feel like the people are gonna really fall in love with this one,” he said at the time. “I can’t stop slapping it. I’m excited.”

Listen to Survivor’s Guilt below.

Lil Uzi Vert — Red & White

Lil Uzi Vert — who recently changed pronouns to they/them on Instagram — just released a series of new songs as part of a presumed EP, Red & White. What’s more, he’s approached this release in an unorthodox manner.

How did they do it? The Philly emcee dropped the tracks on SoundCloud over the course of a few days, culminating in Thursday night uploads. Eventually, some of those songs found their way to other digital streaming platforms, but not all. Finally, even without it being released as a project on any service provider, Uzi seemingly announced its final form on Twitter.

“Good night,” Vert tweeted. “We did it!” The final version seems to include nine songs, including the previously-released “Space Cadet” and “I Know.” Mustard, Maaly Raw, and Sonny Digital are among the producers on this offering.

“I’m so happy,” Uzi wrote on Instagram. “I feel free dropping all this music.” Stream Red & White, or at least what’s out at the time of this post, below.

