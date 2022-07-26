CLOSE

British actress and cheekbone goddess Michaela Coel made a stylish appearance at Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.

Serving serious style goals, Coel hit the red carpet in a black leather David Koma dress, partnered with black Le Silla thigh-high boots. At one point, she switched up her footwear and opted for white platform booties.

As if this look wasn’t enough, the actress gave us hair envy with her chunky braids that featured a blunt cut on the ends.

It might seem like the I May Destroy You actress operates under the radar, but that’s because she’s been busy doing big things. Last year it was announced that the Coel would join the sequel of Marvel’s Black Panther 2. This weekend, the trailer for the highly-anticipated film hit the internet and invoked a wave of emotions.

Fans will have to prepare for an emotional sequel that no longer features our king T’Challa, better known as Chadwick Boseman. The actor’s untimely death shocked the world when he passed away in 2020 after a silent battle with colorectal cancer. Take a look at the trailer below.

In the meantime, are you loving Michaela Coel’s Comic-Con ensemble?

Michaela Coel Serves Style Goals In A Black Leather David Koma Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com