Congrats! Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models And WME

Congratulations to the gorgeous Lori Harvey as she just announced that she’s signed with IMG Models and WME!

WWD initially broke the news that the entrepreneur would work with the modeling agency to build her portfolio in fashion, editorial, advertising, beauty, and lifestyle work At the agency, Lori’s focus will be on businesses across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond.”

“It’s a dream to work with IMG Models and WME,” the mdel told WWD in a statement. “I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film, and entertainment.”

The 25-year-old founder of skin care brand Skn by LH is no stranger to the spotlight with over 4 million followers on Instagram and counting as well as recent stints at the Met Gala, the 2022 Essence Fest panelist and at Miss Universe 2021.

The beauty took to Instagram to reveal the news, posting a screenshot from the WWD article along with the caption, “My dream agency! Excited to be part of the fam @imgmodels @wme”

Check it out below.

Congratulations to Lori Harvey!

