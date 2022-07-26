The Bijou Star Files: TWC Caught Up In A Racial Slur Storm

CLOSE

The Weather Channel Apologizes for Showing Racial Slur During Broadcast

The Weather Channel has apologized after Iowa’s Local on the 8s broadcast showed an offensive racial slur in the middle of the weather report. Read More

SHAREEF O’NEALSHAQ’S SON SIGNS 6-FIGURE CONTRACT… With G League Ignite

Shaquille O’Neal‘s son, Shareef, is continuing to work towards his dreams of making it to the NBA one day — he just signed a 6-figure contract with the G League. Read More

JOHNNY MANZIEL EX BRE TIESI GIVES BIRTH TO BABY SON… With Nick Cannon

Congratulations are in order for Johnny Manziel‘s ex-wife, Bre Tiesi — the model and Nick Cannon just welcomed their baby son to the world!! Read More

‘GOODFELLAS’ STAR PAUL SORVINODEAD AT 83

Paul’s daughter, Mira, just posted about the death of her father. Read More

RAISING CANE’S OWNER BUYS 50K LOTTO TIX …One For Each Employee!!!

The owner of Raising Cane’s is buying a lottery ticket for every employee he’s got — a nice bonus to be split by everyone if one of the tickets turns out to be a winner. Read More

(Exclusive) Man Seen Water Tussling With Brittany Renner In Viral Video Plans To Pursue Legal Action

Over the weekend, Brittany Renner was booked and busy as an interviewer at Rolling Loud Miami. Yet, she didn’t spend all her time chatting up performers and the crowd! Early Monday, footage surfaced of the influencer in a water tussle with an attendee. Though she initially drenched the man, he returned the vibe, and ultimately security dragged him out of the audience. Now, the man, identified as Omar Martinez, plans to pursue legal action. Read More

Chicago Woman Killed By Ex-Husband After Sharing She’s ‘Happier’ After Divorce On TikTok

Sania Khan, a 29-year-old photographer, was allegedly killed by her ex-husband in a murder-suicide last week in Chicago after opening up about her divorce and healing journey on TikTok, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. Read More

Florida Rapper Rollie Bands Shot, Killed After Inviting Opps To “Pull Up” On Instagram

Florida rapper Rollie Bands was shot and killed on Saturday after posting an Instagram story where he invited anyone who wanted “smoke” to “pull up” to his Tampa home. Read More

Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Says His Brother Admitted To Hiding $20 Million In Cash For Him Amid Divorce

West Coast legend Xzibit’s brother revealed he’s stashing millions in cash and lying in divorce court to avoid paying his ex, claims his estranged wife. Read More

Gorilla Addresses Body Shaming Comments & Says She Won’t Undergo Plastic Surgery

The natural gworls are making a comeback! In an era of the Brazilian butt lift (BBL), rapper GloRilla is standing her ground and responded to negative comments about her physique. Read More

Woman Shot By Authorities After Opening Fire Inside Dallas Love Field Airport

“Love Field” is trending after a 37-year-old woman entered the Dallas Love Field Airport and opened fire. Read More

Floating Abortion Clinic Proposed For Waters Off Of Gulf Coast, Could Open As Early As 2023

A California doctor has proposed a floating abortion clinic, to be moored in the waters off of the Gulf Coast, in an effort to serve patients from states where the practice has been made illegal, and could open as early as next year. Read More

Pope Francis Apologizes for ‘Catastrophic’ Residential School Abuses in Canada

Pope Francis delivered a public apology on Monday for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “catastrophic” residential school system for Indigenous children, and asked for forgiveness for the “evil committed by so many Christians.” Read More

Woman Sentenced to Prison Over $400,000 GoFundMe Scam Built on Fake Story About Homeless Man

A New Jersey woman has been sentenced in connection with a GoFundMe scam that raised $400,000 by creating a fake story about a homeless veteran. Read More

Keke Palmer Speaks Out About Colorism Amid Viral Comparison of Her and Zendaya’s Careers

Keke Palmer has addressed the viral discourse centered on a comparison of her and Zendaya’s careers, calling the belief that she could be compared to anyone “a great example of colorism.” Read More

Man Arrested After His 7 Dogs Killed Elderly Man in Texas

A Texas man has been arrested after his seven dogs killed an elderly man to death in an unprovoked attack. Read More

Officials Investigating Death of Georgia Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Police Car

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into the death of a Georgia woman who died last week after falling out of a moving police car. Read More

100-Pound Sailfish Stabs 73-Year-Old Woman When It Jumped Out The Water In Florida

A 100-pound sailfish stabbed a woman in her groin area when it jumped out of the water off the coast of Florida. Read More

New Study Finds Napping Often May Increase Risks Of Developing High Blood Pressure And Strokes

A new study found taking naps on a regular basis could be linked to high blood pressure and stroke. Read More

Tesla Negotiated Dedicated Crossing Lane At US-Mexico Border

Crossing the US-Mexico border is about to get a whole lot easier for Tesla and its suppliers after the electric-car company negotiated a dedicated crossing lane with the state of Nuevo Leon. Read More

Britney Spears Reveals the Text Messages She Sent to Her Mom After Being Forced into a Mental Facility

Britney Spears has the tea, and she is ready to spill it. In now-deleted screenshots of text messages, she sent her mom, lawyer, and friend after finding out she’s being forced into a mental facility. Read More

Muhammad Ali’s 1974 Championship Belt Sells for $6.18 Million

Muhammad Ali‘s 1974″Rumble in the Jungle” belt has a new owner, and that owner paid $6.18 million. Read More

Steven Lopez, Sixth Defendant in the “Central Park 5” Rape Case, to be Exonerated

Twenty years after the dismissal of his co-defendants, a sixth man charged in the historic Central Park Five rape case is anticipated to have his conviction overturned on Monday. Read More

Kevin Hart Buys Chris Rock a Goat Named Will Smith [Photos]

Dave Chappelle teamed up with Chris Rock and Kevin Hart for some surprise laughs in New York City.Read More

Nicki Minaj Is The First Rapper To Reach 200 Million Instagram Followers [Photo]

Nicki Minaj is currently one of the most in-demand rappers in the United States. The artist, who has been active in the music industry for almost a decade, has an enormous fan base. Read More

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Rakes in $44 Million for Opening Week

Jordan Peele’s Nope opened in theaters this weekend and pretty easily won the top spot at the box office. Read More

Daycare Owner Shoots “Child Molester” Husband as Kids Come Forward with Claims [Photo + Video]

A daycare owner from Baltimore was arrested Thursday night at a hotel in Southwest, D.C., after she shot her husband, alleging he molested multiple children at her business. Read More

Patti LaBelle Said ‘A Lot Of Things I Probably Shouldn’t Have’ In Her Latest Interview

Patti LaBelle is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Drink Champs. Read More

Master P Opens Up About His Daughter’s Fatal Drug Overdose, Says He Now Wants To Spread Awareness & Help Families Dealing With Addiction: ‘I Feel Like I Went To My Own Funeral’

Master P is speaking out for the first time since the tragic death of his daughter Tytyana Miller. Read More

Kevin Hart Opens Up About Losing “Entourage” Role: I Lost the Part to F*cking Bow Wow

Kevin Hart gets candid about his disappointment over a role he lost early in his career. Read More

Questlove Says DJing For Barack Obama Was The Worst Gig Of His Life

Questlove has done a lot of great things in his career, but DJing for Former President Barack Obama wasn’t one of them. Read More

Nick Cannon Claims Majority Of Women Need To Work On Their Feminine Hygiene: Do Ya’ll Know When Y’all Stinking Up The Room? [VIDEO]

Nick Cannon says majority of women’s private area’s stink in the bedroom. Read More

NFL Star Sterling Shepard’s Mother Reacts To His Estranged Wife Chanel Iman Posting Blended Family Photo With Her New Boyfriends Son: She Is Still Married, This Is Ridiculous!

Looks like the mother of NFL star Sterling Shepard does not approve of his estranged wife’s new relationship. Read More

Choco Taco, iconic ice cream truck treat, permanently discontinued

The frozen dessert was discontinued because of unprecedented demand for other products, Klondike said. Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR SHEREE WHITFIELD DATING MARTELL HOLT …From ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has a new man in her life … and he’s a fellow reality TV star. Read More

