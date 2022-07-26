According to NBC4i, comedian Dave Chappelle is squeezing in a few more show dates in his hometown of Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series.
Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com.
Although the writer and producer could add more than a dozen additional summer show dates to the Ohio “cornfields” venue, as allowed by an April zoning appeals vote, a news release for the August performances refers to them as the “last comedy shows of the season.”
Currently, Chappelle is booked for four sold-out shows at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to Ticketmaster.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- ‘Gospel Traxx’ Walt “Baby” Love Among Radio Hall of Fame 2022 Class
- Dave Chappelle announces ‘last comedy shows of the season’ in Yellow Springs
- Floating Abortion Clinic May Be Coming To Waters Near You Soon
- Family Dollar Recalls More Than 400 Items, Including Lotion, Toothpaste and More
- Cedar Point Employee Attacked for Alleged ‘Inappropriate Touching’
- Front Page News: Dallas Airport Shooter Previously Claimed Chris Brown Was Her Husband [WATCH]
- Michaela Coel Serves Style Goals In A Black Leather David Koma Dress
- Keke Palmer Shines In Stunning Neon Green Christopher John Rogers and Prada Ensemble
- Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes
- Congrats! Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models And WME
Dave Chappelle announces ‘last comedy shows of the season’ in Yellow Springs was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com