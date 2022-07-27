R Kelly’s Sister Says He’s The Victim of Lies & Racism

CLOSE

R Kelly sang ‘When a Women’s Fed Up’, now his sister is singing the remix. Kelly’s sister has been quite sitting back watching in the cut, but now she is speaking out about herbrother receiving 30 years in prison, for sex crimes as part of the fallout from ‘Surviving R. Kelly’. The way his sister sees it is the only victim she sees is her brother, Robert Kelly.

R. Kelly’s three sisters sat down for an interview recently when his sister Lisa Kelly had this to say:

“I’m not going to acknowledge something I don’t have proof of,” “If there’s a victim, I will acknowledge. But from what I’ve seen in court, and from what I’ve studied and from what I’ve read, the only victim I’ve seen that’s been stolen from, lied on, is Robert.”

If you remember in the docu-series that started the demise of ‘The Believe I Can Fly” singer, R Kelly’s younger brother Carey Kelly said he and Robert were molested by a relative when they were young. Carey Kelly then said on a later interview during a YouTube podcast that the relative was allegedly their older sister.

Where any of these 3 “that” alleged sister? We don’t know, but appears these sister ride for their brother Robert Kelly.

Take a look at the video below.