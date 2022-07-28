The Bijou Star Files: Cincy Cop Gets Caught Dropping The ‘N’ Word

CLOSE

Cop Calls Black Teen The N-Word During Traffic Tantrum, Gets Demoted To “Desk Duty” (Video)

A Cincinnati police officer with a criminal history is demoted to desk duty after she spewed the N-word when describing a Black high school student. The disgraced officer, Rose Valentino, was caught on body camera footage using the racial slur, according to an internal probe, Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS WILL NOT BE DEPOSED, JUDGE RULES

Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten just stated outside the court he believes the law allows for Britney’s deposition, and he’ll bring it to the court of appeal. Read More

MIKE TYSON Using Cane To Get Around …BUT I’M OK!!!

Mike Tyson wasn’t moving so well this week while out in New York City — he needed a cane to get around — but TMZ Sports has learned the boxing legend is uninjured, and is just dealing with a bit of normal, wear-and-tear problems. Read More

JEFF BEZOS PARENTS BUY $34M MEGA MANSION IN FL

It pays to be in the Jeff Bezos’ inner circle of trust — especially if you’re his parents … and pay they did for a palace of epic proportions out in the Sunshine State. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER I FLEW TO RUSSIA DESPITE TRAVEL WARNING… So I Could Help My Team

Brittney Griner says she was aware the U.S. government warned Americans traveling to Russia was dangerous … but the WNBA star told a court in Moscow she decided to get on the airplane because she wanted to help her basketball team. Read More

BEYONCÉ‘RENAISSANCE’ ALBUM LEAK Beyhive Says Not So Fast!!!

Beyoncé’s upcoming album has sprung a leak two days before it’s supposed to drop around the world … and her most loyal fans are pissed. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH FORMER COPS GET PRISON TIME …For Violating His Civil Rights

Alexander Kueng andTou Thao, two of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd‘s death, were sentenced to prison on federal civil rights charges. Kueng was sentenced to 3 years in prison. Thao was given 3.5 years behind bars. Read More

Donald Trump Seemingly Suggests LeBron James Change Genders To Help Trump’s Hypothetical Women’s Basketball Team

If there’s one thing Donnie gon’ do, it’s talk about LeBron James! Donnie takes every possible opportunity to speak on his dislike for the NBA star, but it seems like his comments get more and more outlandish every time he takes a stage. Trump recently spoke at the AFPI Summit, and alluded to LeBron changing his gender. Read More

Melody Holt Responds To Ex-Husband Martell Holt Dating RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield

The former Mrs. Holt definitely keeps it cute on social media as it pertains to her ex, but y’all know we had to get the tea after news broke that Martell was dating an RHOA OG! Read More

Lamar Odom Says Khloé Kardashian Could Have Hollered At Him For Another Baby

The former NBA baller spoke out to Page Six about the news of Khloé and Tristan Thompson having another child together, and what he said isn’t surprising. Read More

(VIDEO) Police Arrest Suspects Who Assaulted Driver And Shot At Car With Two-Year-Old Inside

Texas police arrested a man and woman on Tuesday after a road rage incident that involved physical assault and gunfire. Officers booked Benjamin Greene and Nazly Ortiz into Harris County Jail as they await the outcome on assault charges. Read More

28 Female Inmates Suing Indiana Jail Claim They Were Raped After Male Detainees Bribed Guard

Nearly 30 female inmates at an Indiana jail said they were raped by male detainees, who bribed guards into allowing the “night of terror,” two recent lawsuits allege. Read More

Kevin Hart Reacts Humorously To Channing Crowder Enjoying Nudist Colonies Around Swingers With His Wife— “So, Y’all Get Down?”

Kevin Hart was blown away by ex-NFL player Channing Crowder’s appreciation for nudist colonieswith his wife. The comedian’s reaction to Crowder’s confession about the lusty environment was so good, that it’s going viral. Read More

ATL Woman Says She Was Illegally Evicted… And Then A Squatter Moved In

Can you imagine coming home from an extended work trip only to find that most of your belongings are missing and a stranger has set up shop?! Read More

Lil Duval To Undergo Surgery After Being Hit By A Car While Riding A Four-Wheeler

Roommates, we are keeping Lil Duval lifted in prayer during this time. Late Tuesday, a post was made on the comedian’s Instagram account sharing that he had been hit by a car and that he was being flown to a hospital in Nassau, to have surgery. Read More

Rare Pink Diamond Found in Angola, Could Be the Largest Unearthed in 300 Years

Angola miners have unearthed a rare pink diamond that is expected to fetch tens of millions of dollars. Read More

Alleged Wildfire Arsonist Arrested After Residents Tied Him to Tree

A man accused of starting multiple wildfires in Oregon is now behind bars. And it’s all thanks to quick-acting and incredibly gutsy residents. Read More

Trump Supporter Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Attacking Police on Jan. 6

Donald Trump supporter Mark Ponder has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for assaulting police at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. Read More

Woman Allegedly Sets Fire to Wrong House While Seeking Revenge Against Ex-Boyfriend, Briefly Kidnaps Dog

A woman was arrested in North Carolina last week after she attempted to set fire to a house she mistakenly thought was her ex-boyfriend’s. Read More

Chris Rock on Being Slapped by Will Smith at Oscars: ‘I’m Not a Victim’

Chris Rock wants fans to know he’s “not a victim” with regards to The Slap, at least according to an “eyewitness”-citing new report. Read More

Future Honored With RIAA Plaque Commemorating 95 Million Certified Units

As one of the world’s most successful artists, Future has been honored with a RIAA plaque that commemorates 95 million units certified throughout his career. Read More

All Uvalde Cops Involved in School Shooting Response Will Be Investigated and Held Accountable, Council Says

The Uvalde City Council has claimed that “every single officer” from the city who was involved in the widely criticized response to the Robb Elementary School shooting will be investigated. Read More

Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and More Appear on Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist

Barack Obama continued his annual tradition of unveiling his summer playlist on Tuesday, as the former President took to Twitter to drop a curated Spotify playlist made up of 44 tracks he’s enjoyed throughout the summer months. Read More

Former Baltimore Officer Arrested After Wife Shot Him For Sexually Abusing Children at Her Daycare

Police say a former Baltimore police officer was arrested on child sex abuse charges while being treated in the hospital on Monday. The former officer was shot by his wife after he was accused of sexually abusing children at her daycare center. Read More

American Airlines Passengers Were Allegedly Held On A Hot Plane Without Any Food Or Water For Six Hours

American Airlines passengers were reportedly in shambles after being left on a hot plane for six hours. Read More

Chris Cuomo Lands New Primetime Show On NewsNation After Getting Fired From CNN

Chris Cuomo is returning to TV screens. Read More

Monkeypox Can Be Spread Through Kissing, Sexual Contact Or Sharing Bedding And Towels

Sexual contact, social events or sharing bedding and more are just some of the ways a person could catch Monkeypox. Read More

DaBrat Gets Emotional After Doctor Advises Against Her Carrying a Child Due to Fibroids [Video]

In the latest episode of Brat Loves Judy, the newly married couple is looking forward to having a child together, with the rapper wanting to carry the child. However, the 48-year-old was just advised not to by the doctor. Read More

TICHINA ARNOLD DIVORCE FINALIZED …I’M FINALLY SINGLE!!!

Tichina Arnold is back on the market, legally speaking … TMZ has learned her long and bitter divorce process is over. Read More

WATCH LIVE: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s ‘stinky’ corpse flower is blooming

The zoo says the bloom began at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The bloom, as well as the stink that goes with it, will last for 24-48 hours. Read More

