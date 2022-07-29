The Bijou Star Files: Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is A No Judgement Zone

CLOSE

Beyoncé Shares Message Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release, Calls It ‘Three-Act Project’

Ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a message for fans in which she describes her latest as a “three-act project.” Read More

ZION WILLIAMSON WEIGHT CLAUSE IN NEW CONTRACT Could Lose Guaranteed $$$

Zion Williamson‘s new contract is coming with some hefty demands — the NBA star will reportedly have to maintain a certain weight and body fat percentage, or will risk losing some of his guaranteed money. Read More

LAMAR ODOM MY SOCIAL MEDIA’S BEEN HIGHJACKED …Old Manager Costing Me $$

Lamar Odom says his former management team is refusing to turn over access to his social media accounts … and now he’s calling them out. Read More

SESAME PLACE $25 MILLION CLASS ACTION SUIT CLAIMING RACISM

You could see this one coming … Sesame Place Philadelphia has been hit with a $25 million class action lawsuit … claiming the park and its employees have insulted and damaged black patrons, especially the youngsters. Read More

Police Arrest Man Seen Beating Two Women In Viral Video After Crashing Into Their Car

On Saturday, a Dallas-based entrepreneur tapped into her social media in search of a man who assaulted her and a female friend. Read More

Ari Lennox, Diplo Contribute $1,000 To GoFundMe For Instagram Model Who Nearly Died From AIDS

Several celebrities donated to Gena Tew’s GoFundMe after news broke of the Instagram model’s near-death experience, having contracted HIV, leading to her AIDS diagnosis sometime within the last eight to ten years. Read More

‘You Don’t Want Me To Go In My Purse’: Woman Allegedly Shot & Killed Her Friend In Uber After Partying With Men In Miami

Florida police have arrested Natalia Harrell, who got into a heated argument with her friend which led to her fatally shooting the other woman in a crowded SUV Uber ride. Read More

Law Banning Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Criminal Cases Is Introduced To Congress

On Wednesday, a law meant to restrict prosecutors from prosecuting artists for their lyrics was introduced to congress. Read More

A North Carolina Chick-Fil-A Receives Backlash After Trying To Recruit Volunteers To Work & Pay Them In Food

While businesses struggle to hire employees, a Chick-fil-A in North Carolina thought it would be easier to find “volunteers” and pay them in food, but people on social media didn’t think so. Read More

JetBlue Agrees To Purchase Spirit Airlines For $3.8 Billion After Months Of Negotiations (Update)

It looks like JetBlue may become the airline to purchase Spirit Airlines after all. If you remember, back in May Spirit declined JetBlue’s $3.6 billion buyout offer, as the company continued to pursue a deal with Frontier, but the tables have turned. Read More

Shocking Video Shows Unarmed Black Man Killed By Cops For Allegedly Shoplifting $1 Detergent

Shocking body cam footage shows an unarmed Black man being shot and killed by police after allegedly shoplifting detergent, worth just one dollar, from a Houston Dollar General. Read More

Mary J. Blige’s Debut Album ‘What’s The 411?’ Turns 30! (Tunez)

30 years ago today, Mary J. Blige’s debut album, ‘What’s The 411?’ changed the game! Read More

Ari Fletcher Responds To Business Owner Who Talked Negatively About Her Son: “My Lawyer Will Be Contacting You Very Soon”

That’s how you clear a chick! Ari Fletcher broke her silence and responded to claims from a woman named Bre Twiggs, who owns Charlotte-based luxury clothing brand Nine Lamarca. Read More

Nicki Minaj Shares Trailer for Upcoming Six-Part Documentary Series ‘Nicki’

Nicki Minaj will soon allow fans to see a side of her they have never seen before in the six-part documentary series Nicki. Read More

Researchers Say 66-Year-Old Man Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

Medical researchers say a 66-year-old California man is the fourth person in history to be cured of HIV. Read More

Mexico City Police Seize More Than One Ton Of Cocaine In ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police seized more than one ton of cocaine from two trucks that arrived on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. Read More

Writer Who Said His Wife Wasn’t The ‘Most Intelligent’ Or ‘Beautiful’ Stands On His Statements: ‘Nobody Is Getting An Apology’

The writer and podcast host who called his wife “not the most beautiful” or “the most intelligent” is standing his ground on his controversial statements. Read More

50 Cent Lands A Multi-Year Partnership Deal With The Sacramento Kings

50 Cent lands a multi-year partnership deal with the Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday, 50 announced the deal on Instagram with a photo of his Spire Spirit logo. While expressing his excitement, 50 also trolled his haters and naysayers in his usual fashion. Read More

LeBron James Files Trademark For Famous Fox News Insult, “Shut Up and Dribble!”

LeBron James is turning an insult into a likely million-dollar brand after trademarking the phrase “Shut up and dribble!” Read More

Tisha Campbell Speaks On Her Life Since Being Single & Her Appreciation For Sex Toys: ‘I’m learning about who I am and I’m super excited about that’

It looks like Tisha Campbell is enjoying life as a single woman! Read More

Gucci Mane Calls For Rappers To Stop Dissing Dead People In Their Music: ‘I Feel Like I Started A Trend, They Never Gon’ Stop’

It looks like Gucci Mane has a message for fellow rap artists in the music industry. Gucci Mane, 42, wants to end the trend of rappers disrespecting dead people in their lyrics. Read More

Jimmy Butler – Twitter Cracks Jokes On NBA Player After He Adds Loc Extensions To His Hair

Jimmy Butler is expressing himself with a new hair-do but social media users seem to be confused about the updated look. Read More

Queen Latifah – Dog Trainer Cesar Millan Settles Lawsuit Where He Was Accused Of Covering Up Death Of Entertainer’s Dog

Lidia Matiss and Cesar Millan are calling a truce. Read More

Patti LaBelle Assumed Jazmine Sullivan Hated Her: My Feelings Were Hurt

Patti LaBelle acknowledged that her judgment of Jazmine Sullivan was wrong. Read More

LeToya Luckett Reflects On How She Met Beyonce: She Just So Happened To Be Sitting In My Assigned Seat

LeToya Luckett was nostalgic as she reflected on her first interaction with Queen B. Read More

