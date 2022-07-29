CLOSE

Beyonce’s Renaissance album officially hit all streaming platforms and the streets are talking. This is the singer’s 7th studio album and its giving club, dance scene. The Rickey Smiley show discusses our review of some of the songs on the album and we ask listeners their favorite Beyonce song ever.

From Single Ladies, Love On Top, and the new joints, Beyonce’ is for sure a legend.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s Renaissance Album [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com