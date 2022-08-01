Cleveland’s Own Bandup YC is Next Up

CLOSE

20-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native Bandup YC is on fire. With major collaborations in his pocket, and a steady team by his side, Bandup YC is one of the hottest rappers in the game.

YC found a label home in Nephew City Ent., and they just dropped his newest single Grew Up. The remix is complete with a super catchy beat, hard-hitting rhymes, and features fellow Clevelanders Doe Boy and Idd Ack. YC has also collabed with Cleveland legend Ray Jr.

Bandup YC, whose music had already found its way onto MTV and BET Jams, can be streamed on all digital streaming platforms.

