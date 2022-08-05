“Beavis and Butt-Head” Revived By Paramount+ To Feature Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone, & More

CLOSE

On August 4, two of the 90s most memorable characters return to usher in a whole new era of silliness and shenanigans for late Gen Xers, Millennials, and Generation Z. Mike Judge, co-creator of King of the Hill and the HBO series Silicon Valley, returns to Paramount + with his beloved animated show, Beavis and Butt-Head.

The revival comes nearly three decades after its first episode aired on MTV. And this time around, the animated twosome from Highland, TX, will critique music videos from newer crops of artists, like Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tyler, The Creator.

“Back then, I tried to make them these very pure characters who were hormonally-charged, stupid, and young,” Judge said in an interview with IndieWire. “Everyone can remember and relate to that — or observed it. On the original show for MTV, there was a writer named David Felton who was really good at it, and he was almost 50. I figured if he could do that back then, I could do it now.”

The show’s return comes after it was revived for one season in 2011 and a few months after the franchise’s second full-length feature, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. (The first film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, dropped over a quarter century ago.)

Judge also spoke with the New York Times about what motivated him to bring back the duo.

“I was done with Silicon Valley, and there was another show that was about to happen that didn’t,” he explained. “Like two or three years ago, I did a little ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ intro for the band Portugal. The Man, for their Coachella show that they then used for their tour. I hadn’t done those voices in many years, and I thought, oh, this still sounds like them. Maybe it will be fun to do again.”

Watch an exclusive 9-minute clip below from the new season of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, streaming only on Paramount+!

