FBI Arrest Former LMPD Officers in Connection With Breonna Taylor

Are we finally going to get justice for Breonna Taylor?
The Federal Bureau of Investigations has arrested former LMPD detectives Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett and Brett Hankison, and current LMPD Sgt. Kyle Meany in relation to Breonna Taylor’s death in 2020. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday charges include violating Taylor’s civil rights, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses.
Former LMPD detectives Joshua Jaynes was the officer that signed the no-knock warrant that led to officers coming to the home of Breonna Taylor and ultimately killing her while she was at home sleep in bed.
Joshua Jaynes was fired in January of 2021, for violating the department’s standard operating procedure by not filling out a required form and lying in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the search warrant.
