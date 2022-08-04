The Bijou Star Files: Disney Is Not Here For The Sesame Place Mess

CLOSE

DISNEY WORLD’S WOODY MAKES SURE BLACK KIDS GREETED …No Sesame Place Drama!!!

Someone at Disney World is reading headlines, or so it seems based on how a Woody character went out of the way to engage Black children waiting along a parade route. Read More

NICKI MINAJ DAD’S KILLER GETS SENTENCED TO 1 YEAR

The driver who killed Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, in a hit-and-run was just sentenced to time behind bars. Read More

Ne-Yo Is All Smiles Partying In The Club With The Ladies Following Infidelity Allegations From Estranged Wife Crystal Smith

It looks like Ne-Yo is completely unfazed and unbothered despite all the drama in his personal life after he was accused of cheating for almost 10 years by his currently estranged wife, Crystal Smith. Ne-Yo took to social media to post a video of himself smiling from ear-to-ear and surrounded by dozens of women while recently out at a nightclub. Read More

Mase Calls Fivio Foreign’s $5K Deal Comments “Reckless,” Says The Rapper Signed For $750,000

Last week, Fivio Foreign sparked a viral conversation about artists getting their coins. Speaking on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Fivio said he once signed a deal with Mase with an advance of $5,000. Read More

The NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension (Update)

Earlier this week, Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming NFL season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that they will be appealing the six-game suspension. Read More

Woman Makes The Guinness Book Of World Records For The Longest Fingernails Ever And Reveals It’s A Tribute To Her Late Daughter

Every day there are new entries into the Guinness Book of World Records, but the latest involves Diana Armstrong and her record-breaking fingernails that honor her late daughter. Recently registered as the longest fingernails ever recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records, Diana Armstrong revealed in a touching video that she grew them out following the untimely passing of her daughter over 20 years ago. Read More

Kevin Gates Shares Why A Woman With Acne Gave Him The Best Sex— “Her Face Start Clearing Up”

Kevin Gates shared an interesting take about his sex life with “The Breakfast Club,” boldly claiming women with acne have the best sex. Read More

Irv Gotti Omitting He Had A Wife While “In Love” With Ashanti Sparks Ridiculous Twitter Reactions

Irv Gotti sparked hilarious chaos on the internet yesterday after a clip where the previously married music executive admitted Ashanti broke his heart went viral. Twitter users quickly pointed out that he had his wife’s shoulder to cry on. Read More

Vivica A. Fox Shares Uplifting Message To Crystal Smith Amid Split With Ne-Yo

“You deserve better!” As the world is still coming to terms with Ne-Yo’s estranged wife, Crystal Smith’s revelation about him cheating for eight years, actress Vivica A. Fox is taking a different approach. The actress reminds the mother of three that even through heartbreak, she deserves more. On a recent episode of Fox Soul’s ‘Cocktails With Queens,’ Vivica had an encouraging message for Crystal. Read More

LeBron James-Produced ‘House Party’ Reboot Reportedly Removed From HBO Max’s Slate Of Upcoming Projects

LeBron James’s “House Party” reboot may have gotten canned along with other projects that were set to come out on HBO Max. Read More

Doja Cat Says Twitter Won’t Let Her ‘Reply to Anything Now’ After Telling Fans to ‘Shut the F*ck Up’

Doja Cat has accused Twitter of taking away her ability to “reply to anything.” Read More

Stacey Abrams Slams Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Over Music Midtown’s Cancelation

Stacey Abrams put Republican Governor Brian Kemp on blast for the cancelation of the Music Midtown Festival in Georgia, after reports found that the event organizers were concerned about attendees’ safety following Kemp’s legalization of carrying concealed handguns in public without a permit or background check. Read More

Magic Johnson Called On Adam Silver To Retire Bill Russell’s Number Across The League [Photo]

Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Read More

Tupac Walked Out On Chance To Collab With Michael Jackson Because His ‘Morals & Ethics’ Were More Important Than A Feature, Says Outlawz Rapper Napoleon

It’s no secret that Tupac Shakur didn’t play about his respect—not even for Michael Jackson. Read More

Snoop Dogg To Star In Upcoming Film ‘The UnderDoggs,’ Produced By Kenya Barris

Snoop Dogg is coming back to the big screen! Read More

