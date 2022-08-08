The Bijou Star Files: Ye Caught a Break And Lost Another Divorce Attorney

CLOSE

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON CALL IT QUITS After 9 Months Together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are calling it quits on their relationship after 9 months together … Read More

KANYE WEST 5TH DIVORCE ATTORNEY QUITS …As The Case Drags On

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s divorce continues to drag on … Ye has officially lost his 5th divorce lawyer. Read More

John Legend Says Friendship With Kanye West Ended Over The Rapper’s Support Of Donald Trump

John Legend says he parted ways from his friendship with Kanye West over the rapper’s support of Donald Trump. Read More

ALEX JONES MUST PAY $45.2 MIL IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES To Sandy Hook Parents

The hits keep coming for lyin’ Alex Jones … a jury just ordered him to shell out $45.2 million to the parents who lost kids in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. Read More

DRAKE HERE ARE THE GOATS OF RAP …Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj!!!

Drake is crowning Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj as the best to ever do it in rap — and in NM’s case, particularly, seems to be throwing a little shade at her contemporaries. Read More

BRITNEY AND SAM Attack Kevin Federline …HOW DARE YOU SAY HER KIDS AVOID HER!!!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went on the attack after Kevin Federline, the father of her 2 children, did an interview saying the 2 teens are avoiding their mom. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT KYLIE AND STORMI GO NUTS FOR HIM… During Sold-Out London Concert

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott‘s amazing concert Saturday night in London … they were jammin’ just like the normies in the packed stadium. Read More

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS FLYING COMMERCIAL WORKS FOR US …What Carbon Footprint???

Intentional or not, Kourtney Kardashian‘s one-upping her kid sister by traveling like the masses and doing better by the environment … just as a bunch of celebs — including her kin — catch heat for huge carbon footprints. Read More

MEEK MILL DROPS $200K ON DREAMCHASERS CHAIN!!!Leveling Up Post-Roc Nation

Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain — it’s an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. Read More

NELLY PERFORMS WITH ASHANTI, TAKES JAB?… Amid Irv Gotti ‘DC’ Story

Nelly and Ashanti appear to be putting a little salt in the wound that Irv Gotti is still dealing with upon learning they were dating way back when — but it might just be a coincidence. Read More

OBAMAS CRASH AFRICAN-AMERICAN FILM FEST… At Martha’s Vineyard

Barack and Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at a film festival this week — perhaps not too surprising though … it was at Martha’s Vineyard. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN WELCOME, NEW BABY BOY!!!

Khloe Kardashian has a new addition to her fam … her surrogate has given birth to a baby boy! Read More

ANCHORAGE PD 2 Officers Found in Violation FOR SELFIES WITH ‘WHITE PRIVILEGE’ CARD DRIVER

Just to be clear … Anchorage PD frowns upon cops joking and taking selfies with potentially impaired drivers who flash a “white privilege” card — instead of a driver’s license — as identification. Read More

WIZ KHALIFA Sits with Envy & Drama …APOLOGIZES FOR NIGHTCLUB DJS RANT

Wiz Khalifa‘s finally breaking his silence about his angry tirade toward a pair of L.A.-based DJs inside a nightclub … and he’s admitting he was outta line. Read More

TYLER PERRY I DON’T WANT TO TALK RACE WITH MY 7-YR-OLD SON YET!!!

Tyler Perry won’t be having “the talk” with his son any time soon, because despite increased racial tensions in the country … he doesn’t want a 7-year-old to have to think about those issues. Not yet. Read More

Saucy Santana And Madonna Team Up For ‘Material Gworrllllllll’ Remix

As Saucy Santana continues to promote his music, he gave his fans a surprise treat by enlisting one of the biggest names in music for a new collaboration…and it’s none other than the legendary Madonna. Read More

Suspect Responsible For The Fatal Windsor Hills Crash Identified As Nicole Lorraine Linton (Updatez)

“La Brea” is trending on Twitter as more details about the tragic car crash in Windsor Hills emerge. Read More

Doja Cat Reassures Her Supporters That She Is Fine After Recently Shaving Off Her Hair & Eyebrows

Earlier this week Doja Cat shared with her supporters her new look after shaving her head and eyebrows. Many people questioned if Doja was doing okay after her decision, to which she assured them that she was. Read More

Beyoncé Pays Homage To Women Of The Industry In ‘Break My Soul (Remix)’

Beyoncé has owned the innanet all week, and she ain’t lettin’ up! Read More

President Biden Signs Into Law Two Bipartisan Bills Aimed At Tackling Those Who Have Committed Fraud Under Pandemic Relief Programs

President Joe Biden is making sure that those who have committed fraud under programs that were started to bring relief for businesses during the pandemic face the consequences for their actions. Read More

Woman Charged After Holding At Least 17 Immigrants Hostage And Demanding They Pay Thousands For Freedom

A Texas woman faces a federal charge after allegedly holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, the 30-year-old made an initial appearance before a judge on Thursday. Read More

Former Food Network Star Nearly KILLED By His Mustache After Contracting A Follicle Infection

Man vs. Food’s Adam Richman was almost killed by his mustache after he contracted a facial hair follicle infection, the famous foodie revealed during a podcast this week. Read More

Father Vs. Son? Shaq’s Company Blocks Son Shaqir O’Neal’s Trademark Claim For His Own Name And Likeness

Trouble might be brewing behind the scenes for the O’Neal family, as patriarch and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s Authentic Brands Group has blocked his youngest son Shaqir’s trademark claim for his own name and likeness, according to documents… Read More

Frank Ocean’s Luxury Brand Homer Announces $25,000 Cock Ring

Frank Ocean’s luxury brand Homer has announced a new line of accessories that includes pendants, earrings, a keychain, and a diamond-encrusted cock ring. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Broke Up With Private Equity Investor

It appears Kim isn’t the only Kardashian living the single life. Read More

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Earn Nine New RIAA Certifications

Lil Baby and Lil Durk will have to make more room on their mantels. Read More

Atlanta-Area Couple Charged Using Their Adopted Kids To Make Child Porn

An Atlanta-area couple has been arrested and facing sex abuse charges for making homemade child pornography with their adopted children. Read More

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Stealing His Life Story, Calls Streamer ‘Slave Master’

Mike Tyson ripped into Hulu on Twitter and Instagram Saturday over the streamer’s upcoming series detailing his personal and professional life. The former undisputed heavyweight champion accused the company of stealing his life story. Read More

Man Dies After Skin “Melted” From Girlfriend Setting Him on Fire at Texas Gas Station

Police say a Texas woman turned 50 cents worth of gasoline into a deadly weapon by setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station and melting his skin off. Read More

Willow Smith Opens Up About Dad Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars Ceremony: “I See My Whole Family as Being Human”

Willow Smith has finally opened up about her dad’s now-infamous Oscars slap. Read More

Amazon To Acquire iRobot Company In Pending Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

Amazon is going to buy the company iRobot, which makes the popular floor cleaner Roomba. Read More

McDonald’s Employee Shot in Neck Over Cold Fries Has Died

According to police, the Brooklyn McDonald’s employee who was shot in the neck after a dispute over cold fries has passed away. Read More

Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death [Photos]

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement in regard to Thursday’s update on the Breonna Taylor case. Read More

Jury Finds Pharmacist Didn’t Discriminate When He Denied Patient Morning-After Pill

According to NBC News, the verdict was announced Friday, nearly three years after Andrea Anderson sued George Badeaux for denying her the morning-after pill. Read More

Big Daddy Kane To Star Opposite Terri J. Vaughn In ‘Daddy’s House’ Sitcom

Rapper Big Daddy Kane is preparing to showing fans that he’s more than just music. Read More

Irv Gotti Says Ashanti’s Hit Single ‘Happy’ Was Made After They Were Sexually Intimate: That Record Came About Because Of Our Energy

Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti is sharing more stories about his previous relationship with R&B singer Ashanti . Read More

Saweetie Says ‘I Was Always Yearning For Them’ While Speaking On Her Relationship W/ Her Parents & Being A ‘Sad Little Kid’ [VIDEO]

Saweetie recently discussed her mental health journey, past issues with her parents, expanding her hip-hop success into a media company, and more! Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Off On Social Media After Content From Forthcoming Album: I Can’t Catch A Break, My Label Hate Me & My S**t Always Leak

Megan Thee Stallion had some things to get off her chest! Read More

