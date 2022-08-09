The Bijou Star Files: Kim K. Tells Ye ‘TAKE THAT POST DOWN’

CLOSE

KANYE ‘SKETE IS DEAD!!!’Celebratory Post After Kim & Pete Split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be over, but that doesn't mean Kanye's attacks on the comedian are going anywhere … as evidenced in his most recent post.

Pete Davidson Reportedly Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

It's been a Kardashian weekend, with non-stop Kardashian news. The latest news reports that Pete Davidson proposed to Kim before their breakup.

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Demands Kanye West Take Down His Pete Davidson Breakup Post But He’s Refusing

Kim Kardashian is said to be seething after ex husband Kanye West for posting an 'appalling' meme on Instagram, after her reported break up from comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye West Wiped His Instagram Account Amid Reports That Pete Davidson Is Seeking "Trauma Therapy" To Help Cope With The "Negativity" Of Kanye's Online Harassment

