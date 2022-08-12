Bijou Star Files
The Bijou Star Files: Pastor Is Mad At Beyonce’ But Ron Isley’s Not

Source: Radio One Cleveland / Radio One Cleveland

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 12, 2022:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Pastor Calls Beyonce’s Song “Church Girl” Trash And Twitter Goes Off! [Video]

Bishop Patrick Wooden, Sr., President and CEO of the Upper Room COGIC is not too happy with Beyonce’s song ‘Church Girl’ with Twinkie Clark’s sample, on her new ‘Renaissance’ album. Pastor Wooden says, “Beyonce just released sacrilege … somebody done sold their soul to the devil.”  Read More

Ronald Isley Says Tina Knowles Helped Make His New Beyoncé Duet Happen

Just weeks after her new album Renaissance dropped, Beyonce, 40, has teamed up with the legendary Ronald Isley, 81, and The Isley Brothers for a new version of their 1975 classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl.” During a recent interview, Ronald Isley spoke about how the duet came about and revealed that Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, 68, played a major role in making it happen.   Read More

Everything You Missed at the Maze ft Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers Cleveland Concert! [Photos]
Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers concert
34 photos

 

