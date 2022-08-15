CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates.

Ohio State captains

QB C.J. Stroud

WR Kamryn Babb

DE Tyler Friday

TE Cade Stover

LB Tommy Eichenberg

S Kourt Williams II

The Buckeyes are one week into fall camp and held a scrimmage Saturday closed to the public.

Ohio State Names 6 Captains for 2022 Season was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com