According to NBC4i, Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates.
Ohio State captains
- QB C.J. Stroud
- WR Kamryn Babb
- DE Tyler Friday
- TE Cade Stover
- LB Tommy Eichenberg
- S Kourt Williams II
The Buckeyes are one week into fall camp and held a scrimmage Saturday closed to the public.
Ohio State Names 6 Captains for 2022 Season was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com