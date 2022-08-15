The Bijou Star Files: Aqib Talib Brother Wanted Killing Youth Coach

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Youth Football Coach Dead After Argument with Brother of Ex-NFL Player Aqib Talib

The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Read More

SPIRIT AIRLINES SUSPENDS AGENT AFTER VIRAL VIDEO CAPTURES WOMAN ATTACKING WORKER, HE SWINGS BACK

On Friday, Spirit Airlines announced the suspension of an employee who was recorded in a video that went viral Thursday, of a traveler attacking him at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and him fighting back. Read More

CHICAGO HIT & RUN Car Plows Crowd of People BODIES FLY IN THE AIR, LEFT FOR DEAD

A deeply disturbing hit-and-run was captured on dashcam in Chicago — a crime that sent several bodies flying in the air … and left the victims laid out helplessly on the pavement. Read More

DENISE DOWSE’INSECURE,’ ‘90210’ STAR DENISE DOWSE DEAD AT 64

Denise Dowse, one of the stars of some iconic shows including “Insecure” and “Beverly Hills 90210” has died. Read More

WILL & JADA PINKETT-SMITH TOGETHER FOR 1ST TIME IN PUBLIC …Since Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett put on a united front as they stepped out in public together for the first time since the Oscars slap — and hubby was leading the charge with a smile. Read More

R. KELLY Alleged Victim from ’08 SET TO FINALLY TESTIFY IN NEW TRIAL

R. Kelly was once prosecuted for allegedly abusing a minor — an infamous case from 2008 in which she never testified … but that’s all about to change now as he heads to trial anew. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com