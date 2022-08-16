West Nile Virus Found in Euclid, Parma, and Six Other Cuyahoga Cities

CLOSE

First Covid-19. Then Monkeypox. Now West Nile Virus.

This current era of weird, infectious diseases continues to roll, but this time Ohioans may be in for a blast from the past.

According to the CDC, West Nile Virus is “The leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.”

While most people (8 of 10) infected with West Nile Virus don’t exhibit any symptoms, there are some who can develop a serious sickness from it. In rare cases, encephalitis and meningitis can be contracted, which affect the brain and brain plus spinal cord respectively. Like Covid, people older than the age of 60 are at a higher risk of experiencing serious problems.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

VIA | FOX 8

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed the West Nile Virus has been detected in 8 communities.

The cases are not human infections, but in areas the virus has been detected in mosquito traps.

The eight cities include:

Bratenahl

Cleveland Heights

Euclid

Linndale

Parma Heights

Rocky River

Shaker Heights

South Euclid

Finish this story [here]

Now is probably a great time to reiterate to young people in our lives how important it is to be mindful of what you come into contact with. Handwashing and general precautions should always be adhered to, but now so more than ever.

The Latest: