CLOSE

Ferris wheels are known for going round-n-round, but on Sunday in northern Ohio, one was going up and down. Literally.

Cedar Point has been one of the most popular amusement parks in the Midwest since 1870. On Sunday (August 14) David Davis and Heather Johnston, both 32, were accused of having sex on the Giant Wheel while it was in motion.

According to the police report, Davis and Johnston could be heard giggling and laughing as the cart swayed violently. The four witnesses – two children and two adults – were in nearby carts. They all told police that they could see the couple’s private parts, and said that the accused pair knew they were being watched.

Davis and Johnston were arrested at the scene, and both taken to Erie County Jail. They’ve been charged with public indecency. Because the incident supposedly happened in front of children, they’ve both been issued a first-degree misdemeanor as well.

If found guilty, they both stand to spend up to 180 days in jail.

Check out what Cleveland’s own Sir Yacht had to say on Twitter!

The Latest:

Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

A Couple Had Sex on the Cedar Point Ferris Wheel and Was Arrested

What’s Trending: Parents Are Concerned With Sending Their Children To School This Year [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea: Idris Elba’s Daughter Stopped Talking To Him…Here’s Why [WATCH]

Already? Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Announce Their Divorce

Barbie Maker Company, Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips

Ohio Woman Arrested After 6-Year-Old Drinks Smirnoff Ice in Gas Station Video

Register to Win Tickets to ‘A Gerald Levert Tribute’!

The Dunk Heard Around The World By Bronny James

Spirit Airlines Agent Suspended For Viral Customer Tackle

Congratulations, Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon Welcome Baby Boy

A Couple Had Sex on the Cedar Point Ferris Wheel and Was Arrested was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com