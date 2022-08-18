According to NBC4i, a Republican state senator in Ohio wants to ramp up gun restrictions, diverging from the GOP supermajority that has rallied around legislation expanding firearm access in the state.
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), a moderate Republican who launched an unsuccessful bid for governor this year, proposed a five-point “commonsense” [sic] plan Thursday to curb gun violence — including giving courts the power to seize guns from those deemed dangerous and making it harder for those between the ages of 18 and 21 to buy a firearm, his office said in a news release.
“We must change the conversation on public safety in Ohio. Citizens are dying here and across our country, and far too many families are enduring unimaginable pain,” Dolan said in the release.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- NFL Announces Decision of Deshaun Watson Appeal
- Ohio Republican backs ‘commonsense’ gun control proposal
- NeNe Leakes Shares Her Brazilian Butt Lift Journey On Instagram
- A Couple Had Sex on the Cedar Point Ferris Wheel and Was Arrested
- Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them
- What’s Trending: Parents Are Concerned With Sending Their Children To School This Year [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Idris Elba’s Daughter Stopped Talking To Him…Here’s Why [WATCH]
- Already? Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Announce Their Divorce
- Barbie Maker Company, Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips
- Ohio Woman Arrested After 6-Year-Old Drinks Smirnoff Ice in Gas Station Video
Ohio Republican backs ‘commonsense’ gun control proposal was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com