Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak

According to NBC4i, an E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain.
Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have confirmed infections and nine of them have been hospitalized. Three developed kidney failure from the bacteria, but no one has died.
