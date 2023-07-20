Listen Live
Win Tickets to the 2023 Black College Football HOF Classic!

Published on July 20, 2023

The 2023 Black College Football HOF Classic is Sunday, September 3rd at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio!

You can win free tickets right now!

Take a quick music survey for your chance to win tickets to the Black College Football HOF classic!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HOF CLASSIC!

