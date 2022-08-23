Ex-Officer Pleads Guilty to Falsify Search Warrant In Breonna Taylor Case

CLOSE

The hands of justice is moving slowly but they are moving, as the people that played a hand in Breonna Taylor’s death are in court.

Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiring to violate the civil rights of Breonna Taylor for helping falsify an affidavit for the search of her apartment that ended in her death in March 2020. Kelly Hanna Goodlett is expected to be a star witness at the trial of two of her ex-colleagues, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany in their trial.

Kelly Hanna Goodlett was fired from the police department on Friday, Goodlett now faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

