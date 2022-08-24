Florida Cop Quits After Pulling Gun On A Pregnant Woman

CLOSE

On August 12, 2022 a Florida Sheriff’s Deputy named Jacob Desue attempted to stop Ebony Washington for allegedly speeding doing 75 mph in a 55-mph zone. Ebony Washington didn’t stop right away out of fear because she was in the middle of no-where pregnant with three kids in the car.

Ebony Washington‘s fears became legit when she finally did pull over and Desue then threatened her in front of her kids.

“If you make any movement, that’ll be your last mistake you’re going to make,” …“Unlock it. I’m not worried. I’ve got my gun on you”

Fortunately for Ebony Washington the whole incident was caught on dash-cam and unfortunately for the now ex-deputy Jacob Desue he couldn’t lie his way out of it, so he went ahead quit.

Take a look at the video below.