East Cleveland Chief of Police Charged With Grand Theft and More

Aren’t police officers the ones who say crime doesn’t pay?

East Cleveland chief of police Scott Gardner has been charged with a plethora of crimes. He was also recently suspended by the East Cleveland Police Department.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Friday, the FOX 8 I-Team reported that Gardner had been indicted on several charges, including grand theft and theft in office. He was indicted Friday.

“I guess the only thing I can say is I’m bewildered at the allegations,” Gardner told the I-Team Friday. “As far as the theft in office, I have absolutely no idea what they purport me to have taken.”

Gardner is on administrative leave, the city said. The FOX 8 I-Team confirms it is unpaid leave.

