Madonna is living her best life and the streets are hating! The 64-year-old pop star has been seen dating a new man. 23-years-old, model Andrew Darnell is 41 years younger who’s a model and people are not liking this huge age gap in a relationship. How do you feel about it?

In other news, Ciara is launching a skin-care line.

Gary’s Tea: Is 64-Year-Old Madonna Wrong For Dating A Guy 40 Years Younger?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com