CLOSE

According to NBC4i, eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.

According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults.

Around 10 p.m. at the fair, chaos and fights started to break out, according to WKBN reporters who were on scene at the time. The fair was locked down before law enforcement evacuated all fairgoers.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com