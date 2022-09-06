According NBC4i, a highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
No human cases in the U.S. have been detected in connection to the most recent cases, according to the release. The last U.S. human case reported was in May 2022.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Son Wave’s 1st Birthday
- The Bijou Star Files: The Weeknd Fell Off Over The Weekend
- Mariah Carey Was Chillin at Cedar Point For Labor Day
- Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks Resources For Suicide Awareness Month & Self-Care September [WATCH]
- Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties
- Hot Spot: Comedians React To Aries Spears & Tiffany Haddish Sexual Child Abuse Allegations & Skit
- Pick Who Wins Weekly In The I Hate The Homies ‘Beat The Homies’ Challenge
- I Hate The Homies NFL Pregame Special Live This Thursday
- Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award For His Final Performance In Animated Marvel Series ‘What If…?’
- Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy For First Time For Outstanding Variety Special
Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com