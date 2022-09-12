R. Kelly’s Prison Account Seized Of $27,000, Will Go Back To Victims

CLOSE

R. Kelly will not have any money on his books soon.

According to reports, a Brooklyn judge ruled that the R&B singer’s prison commissary account will be drained and will be used to pay back his victims.

NY Post states, “Federal Judge Ann Donnelly ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over $27,828 from Kelly’s inmate trust account in a Chicago lockup to be put in an interest-accruing account until she determines how much money should be paid in restitution to his victims.”

The decision came after the judge says that he hadn’t paid almost $150,000 in fines and fees after being convicted last year in his sexual abuse cases.

“The government is entitled to the defendant’s funds because he owes substantial fines,” Donnelly said. “I am also mindful of victims’ rights ‘to full and timely restitution.’”

Of course, his lawyers are arguing, “that the BOP impermissibly ‘confiscated’ the funds,” urging the “immediate return” of the money.”

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the New York case in June.

