The Bijou Star Files: Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Rocks The Emmy’s

Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’

Lizzo broke down in tears after her show ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for The Big Grrrls’ took home Outstanding Competition Program at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Read More

PNB ROCK DEAD AT 30 After Shooting At Roscoe’s

Rapper PnB Rock has died after he was shot while eating at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend. Read More

Tyler Perry Says ‘I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For’ While Talking About Diversity Concerns In Hollywood

Tyler Perry is all for Hollywood expanding its inclusion, but his biggest hope is that those put in the position to represent will be equipped enough to do so. While premiering his new film, A Jazzman’s Blues, which is set to hit Netflix on September 23, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tyler Perry shared his views on the modern-day agenda for on-screen diversity. Read More

Ne-Yo Files Motion To Have Estranged Wife Crystal Renay Banned From Speaking About Divorce Publicly, Claims To Have Lost Over $400k In Deals Due To Her “Reckless And Distasteful Acts”

Grammy award winning artist Ne-Yo is taking legal action in his pending divorce from Crystal Renay. Read More

