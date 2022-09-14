The Bijou Star Files: News Updates On The Death Of Rapper PnB

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 14, 2022:

TAMIKA MALLORY ECONOMICS, POVERTY TO BLAME …For PnB Rock’s Murder

Tamika Mallory says there’s an underlying problem that explains why PnB Rock was murdered in cold blood — and, to her, it all has to do with economics. Read More

PNB ROCK MURDER ROSCOE’S CHICKEN OPEN FOR BIZ …24 Hours After Shooting

Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles finds itself in a tough spot 24 hours after PnB Rock‘s murder — it’s a crisis many businesses are facing amid a violent crime wave — when and how to resume normal operations. Read More

DJ DRAMA Stop Blaming PnB Rock’s GF For His Murder …THE STREETS LOVE NO ONE!!!

PnB Rock‘s cold-blooded murder isn’t sitting well with the hip-hop community — just ask DJ Drama, who’s especially feeling the pain, because he worked with his fellow Philly rap native as he was on the come-up. Read More

Kodak Black Calls Out Slain Rapper PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Sharing Their Geolocation Via Social Media Post Just Before His Shooting Death

The rap game is talking about how PnB Rock‘s girlfriend may have unwittingly gave up his location after posting a photo of them eating on social media, with the slain rapper claiming he was the target of previous robberies in an interview given just days before his shooting death, and flashed expensive jewelry in his final Instagram post. Read More

CARDI B VISITS HER OLD MIDDLE SCHOOL Donates $100,000!!!

Cardi B really believes in public education … because she went back to her old middle school in New York for a surprise visit, and even whipped out her checkbook. Read More

LEBRON JAMES SHIRTLESS YACHT WORKOUT!!!… Prep For NBA Season Continues On Vacay

Not even a romantic vacation in Italy can stop LeBron James from prepping for his 20th NBA season — the Lakers star was spotted shirtless on a yacht Tuesday pumpin’ iron … and he looked GOOD. Read More

SUNS OWNER ROBERT SARVER SUSPENDED 1 YEAR, FINED $10 MILLION Probe Finds He Used N-Word

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was just hit with a massive penalty after an extensive investigation into alleged workplace misconduct … getting banned from the league for one season and forced to pay a $10 million fine. Read More

JIMMY KIMMEL SLAMMED ONLINE FOR EMMYS SKIT Stealing Moment From Quinta Brunson

Jimmy Kimmel has come under some serious fire online after many believe a skit he and Will Arnett performed as presenters stole the spotlight from winner Quinta Brunson. Read More

Brooklyn Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Three Kids Was Facing Eviction, Custody Battle: Family Speaks Out On Her Mental Health Issues

A Brooklyn mom who’s accused of drowning her three children was dealing with an eviction as well as custody battle and mental health issues leading up to their tragic death on Monday. Read More

Inmate Who Filed Lawsuit Over Alleged “Baby Shark” Jail Torture Found Dead

An inmate at Oklahoma County Jail was found dead over the weekend, less than a year after he was a plaintiff in a lawsuit that accused jail staff of torturing him by playing “Baby Shark” on loop for hours. Read More

Diddy Showcases The Making Of His New R&B Record Label Love Records In New Docu-Series

Diddy is giving fans a behind-the-scenes “real-time” look at the making of Love Records in a new docu-series. Read More

Woman Sues San Francisco Police Department For Using DNA From Rape Kit To Identify Her As A Burglary Suspect

A woman has filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Police Department after officers’ allegedly used her DNA from a rape kit to identify her as a burglary suspect. Read More

Emmy Ratings Hit Record Low, Viewership Falls 25% From Last Year

The Emmys ratings are in — and like most awards shows these days — they aren’t great. Read More

Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Stake in Publishing Catalog

In addition to being one of hip-hop’s most notable pioneers, Chuck D of Public Enemy has long been considered one of the genre’s most formidable lyricists. Read More

Teddy Riley Opens Up About Not Being Able To See His Son For Three Years

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, Grammy-winning music producer, Teddy Riley opens up about not seeing his son for three years. Read More

