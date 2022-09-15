Nick Cannon Welcomes Number 9 Onyx Ice Cole Cannon [Photo]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

So much for Nick Cannon wanting to get a vasectomy!! Surprise, surprise, surprise Nick Cannon has welcomed into the world number 9.

Congratulations are in order, AGAIN, as Nick Cannon and ex-Price Is Right model, LaNisha Cole, shared the joyous news that they have welcomed into the world a baby girl, with a fire name, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on The Gram.

“Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!…God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.” “We all learn so much from these angels we call children,” “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…” –Nick Cannon

This is LaNisha Cole’s first child, and Nick Cannon’s 9th with now 6 different baby mama’s.