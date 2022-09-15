The Bijou Star Files: The Game, Murda Lyrics & PnB

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

THE GAME 15-Year-Old ‘Murda’ Lyrics EERILY DESCRIBE PNB ROCK’S FATE

The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock’s heinous murder … and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper’s tragic end. Read More

PNB ROCK Cops Alert Pawn Shops STOLEN JEWELRY COULD LEAD TO KILLER

Detectives from the LAPD are working around the clock to track down PnB Rock’s killer, even alerting local pawn shops to keep an eye out for the jewelry stolen off the rapper’s neck. Read More

TORY LANEZ Chillin’ Outside Court …MEGAN TRIAL DELAYED 2 MONTHS

Tory Lanez doesn’t appear to have a worry gene in his DNA — his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to start Wednesday, but there was no concern on his face outside court. Read More

EMINEM My Competition Is …KENDRICK, COLE, JOYNER & BIG SEAN!!!

Eminem’s doing a bit of closet cleaning … in an extensive and rare interview where he details his past drug use and reveals his biggest influencers currently in the rap game!!! Read More

NICKI MINAJ Sues ‘Nosey Heaux’ I’M NO COKEHEAD!!!

Nicki Minaj is making one thing VERY clear, she and her legal team won’t put up with social media accounts making wild statements about her … and now she’s filed a lawsuit. Read More

NURSING HOME HIRED STRIPPER GETS RISE OUTTA VETS!!!

Some wheelchair-bound veterans are still ready to rise and salute — just send in the stripper, which worked like a charm at a nursing home that’s now saying … oops, we didn’t know she was gonna do all THAT!!! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com