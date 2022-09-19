Ludacris Manager Chaka Zulu Say’s He Is Innocent Of Murder

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Breaking news over the weekend was that rapper Ludacris long time manager and music executive of ‘Disturbing Tha Peace Records’, Chaka Zulu, had been arrested for murder after a shooting that took place in June outside of an Atlanta mall in a parking lot that left 3 shot including Chaka Zulu with one succumbing to his injuries.

No long after the viral news hit the internet, Chaka Zulu, proclaimed is innocence.

Chaka Zulu whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, attorney, Gabe Banks, released a statement claiming the the June incident was self defense.

“A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening.”

