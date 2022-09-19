The Bijou Star Files: Fat Joe Say’s Robbery Ok, But Not Murder?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

September 19, 2022

Fat Joe Says He’s Not Against PnB Rock Getting Robbed

PnB Rock’s murder has sparked a larger conversation. Fat Joe has weighed in on the tragic death saying he is not against Rock being robbed, but the killer should not have taken his life. Read More

PNB ROCK Body Set To Be Released …AMID TENSIONS W/ OFFICIALS, FAMILY

PnB Rock’s body is ready to be released to his family, but the process behind the scenes has been drama-filled between them and officials … and actually required police intervention. Read More

BLUEFACE NEW VID SHOWS ATTACK ON CHRISEAN’S DAD …After He Gets Punched

Baltimore PD tells TMZ … they got a call for disorderly conduct and an assault, and while multiple officers showed up — no police services were needed. Read More

KANYE WEST HERE’S HOW I THINK CHILD CUSTODY SHOULD GO …As Trial Looms With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has tipped his hand in his divorce case — how custody is going to work. Read More

RAJON RONDO SETTLES ASSAULT & BATTERY LAWSUIT… ’20 Parking Garage Incident

Rajon Rondo has settled a lawsuit in Los Angeles, according to court filings … stemming from a 2020 incident where the NBA star was accused of assaulting a woman in a parking lot. Read More

50 CENT SUES MEDSPA I DIDN’T GET A PENIS PROCEDURE, D**KHEAD!!!

50 Cent says an innocent photo he took with a surgeon is being used to falsely imply he’s a plastic surgery client who had a penis enhancement procedure … and now he’s suing. Read More

