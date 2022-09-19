CLOSE

September is Ohio Sickle Cell Awareness Month

On Eye on the Community, I had another opportunity to speak with the Executive Director, Annie Ross-Womack. We talked about what events are planned throughout September Sickle Cell Awareness Month. We got an update on if there were any advances in helping people with Sickle Disease and/or trait, any exciting news happening on the National and State levels, and more.

September is Ohio Sickle Cell Awareness Month was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com