The Bijou Star Files: Pandemic Is Out STD Epidemic Is In

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 21, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CDC: STD Epidemic In U.S. Is “Out Of Control,” With Syphilis, HIV On The Rise And 1.6M Cases Of Chlamydia Reported Last Year Alone

Health officials are warning Americans of sharply rising cases of sexually transmitted disease, including a 26 percent spike in new syphilis infections reported last year – the highest since 1991 and most number of total cases since 1948. Read More

The FDA Warns Against Cooking Chicken In NyQuil As Seen In Viral TikTok Video

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public against using over the counter drugs to cook food after a TikToker posted a video using NyQuil to cook their chicken. Read More

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spotted Hanging Out As She Raps The Lyrics To ‘Down In The DM’

It looks like Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons were out here turning up together recently. Read More

BOXER ISIAH JONES DEAD AT 28… After Family Dispute, Trainer Says

Boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed on Monday after a dispute with a family member, his trainer, Roshawn Jones, announced Tuesday. He was 28 years old. Read More

Woman Sentenced To Prison After She Faked A Kidnapping To Be With Her Ex

Sherri Papini, 40, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a kidnapping hoax in 2016 in which she claimed to be abducted by two Latino women. Read More

Denver To Give Homeless People $12K Cash In New Pilot Program

The city of Denver approved a $2 million program for the Denver Basic Income Project geared towards the homeless. Read More

Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests, Mouthwash, Toothpaste And More Due To Multiple Over-The-Counter Products Being Stored At Improper Temperatures

If you’re a frequent shopper of your local Family Dollar, you may want to pay attention closely to this latest news regarding a host of products that are now being recalled. According to recent reports, Family Dollar has recalled condoms, pregnancy tests, mouthwash, toothpaste and a host of other products because they were stored at improper temperatures. Read More

Future Sells His Publishing Catalog In Eight-Figure Deal

Future has sold his Grammy award-winning publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020. The new owners, Influence Media Partners, reportedly cut Future an eight-figure check. The purchase of 612 of Future’s records includes popular tracks such as ‘Jumpman,’ ‘Mask Off,’ and ‘Life Is Good.’ Read More

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. Read More

New California Law Prohibits Employers From Firing Or Not Hiring Workers For Using Marijuana Off The Clock

A new law in California blocks employers from being able to fire their workers over their use of marijuana off the clock. Read More

LeVar Burton Reacts to Kanye Declaring ‘I Actually Haven’t Read Any Book

Kanye West used his platform to share that he hasn’t “read any book,” and one of the world’s most beloved and distinguished champions of literacy had thoughts. Read More

