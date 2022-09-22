The Bijou Star Files: LGBTQ+ Enters The Wizard Of Oz

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 22, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kenya Barris Confirms That Upcoming ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Remake Will Include LGBTQ+ Characters That “Reflect The World”

During an exclusive interview, Kenya Barris confirmed that his version of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ will feature LGBTQ+ characters that “reflect the world.” Read More

Canadian School Defends Trans High School Teacher With Massive Prosthetic Breasts, Despite Backlash From Parents, Students

Parents and students alike are expressing concern after a Canadian high school said it would be illegal to prevent a trans teacher from wearing massive prosthetic breasts in the classroom. Read More

QUEEN ELIZABETH FUNERAL RATINGS FAR BELOW DIANA’S …But it’s Apples to Oranges

Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral doesn’t hold a candle to Princess Diana‘s when it comes to TV ratings — in the U.S. and the UK — but the reality is it’s kinda hard to compare the events. Read More

TYLER PERRY HARRY & MEGHAN ARE THE REAL DEAL… Example Of True Love!!!

Tyler Perry isn’t holding anything back in sharing just how impressive the love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle truly is … saying they’re the real deal. Read More

ROBERT SARVER SELLING SUNS AFTER N-WORD SCANDAL… Adam Silver Says It’s ‘Right Next Step’

The Suns’ org. has just commented on Wednesday’s news … saying, “We agree that Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community.” Read More

DONALD TRUMP SUED TOTAL FINANCIAL FRAUD …NY State Wants $250 Mil!!!

Former President Donald Trump inflated his net worth by billions in order to get better loans, and now the state of NY is taking him to court over it … seeking $250 million and penalties for his children too. Read More

Charlamagne Tha God Trends After Naming 2Pac, Kanye West, Jay Z And Lil Wayne As The Most Influential Rappers Of All-Time…And Chief Keef Fans Are Upset!

Charlamagne Tha God is well-known for his viral and controversial opinions—and now he’s currently trending after sharing his picks for the Top Most Influential Rappers of All-Time…which has apparently angered a majority of Chief Keef fans. Read More

Woman Mysteriously Disappears After A Romantic Match On Craigslist, Boyfriend Not Charged Despite Unsettling Evidence Against Him | TSR Investigates

Back in May 2019, Irene Gakwa moved from Kenya to the United States to follow her dreams of becoming a nurse. However, Gakwa is now missing under mysterious circumstances and her family is searching for answers. Read More

Ohio Man Pretending To Be African Prince Convicted Of Scamming People Out Of $800K

Daryl Robert Harrison was convicted by a jury last week for scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com