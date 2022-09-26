The Bijou Star Files: Pippen & Jordan Just Like Romeo and Juliet

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Seemingly Confirm Relationship With Passionate Kiss

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. Read More

ESPN Hosts Stephen A. Smith & Malika Andrews Have Heated On-Air Exchange Over Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka: You’re the one telling me to stop on my show. It ain’t happening.

Everyone seems to be on edge as a result of the Ime Udoka affair, including ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews. Read More

Mystikal Alleged Rape Victim Claims He Forced Her To Pray w/ Him Before Assault Occurred: He Wanted To Rid Any Bad Spirits

More disturbing details have emerged in the ongoing rape case involving rapper Mystikal. Read More

Ray J Calls Charlamagne “Hella Corny & Lame ASF” After He Accused Him Of Working w/The Kardashians To Promote New Season Of Their TV Series, Later Apologizes

R&B singer Ray J had an intense reaction to Charlamagne Tha God’s promotion of their interview. Read More

Nicki Minaj — Blogger Nosey Heaux Apologizes For Making Comments About Rapper’s Son Amid Defamation Lawsuit

It looks like the drama between Nicki Minaj and celebrity blogger Nosey Heaux (real name Marley Green) is far from over. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com