DaBaby ‘Boogeyman’ Video With a Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike?

Hip Hop has always lived in the land of beefs and no holds bared shade however folks aren’t too happy about the latest shade being thrown as DaBaby dropped a new video ‘Boogeyman’ that includes a Megan Thee Stallion lookalike.

North Carolina rapper, DaBaby is turning heads for the wrong reason with his new album Baby On Baby 2, starting with lead single “Boogeyman.” DaBaby already caught hell on Twitter for lyrics that reference having sex with Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged shooting by Tory Lanez, but he’s doubling down in the Nightmare On Elm Street-themed music video, which features an MTS lookalike reacting to the line.

Is DaBaby going too far or is this just par for the Hip Hop course?

Take a look at the video below.