CLOSE

In the wake of the Jeffery Dahmer Netflix documentary, people are speaking about the tragedy that happened in the 90s. Because of the discussion, many of the victims’ families are now speaking out and they feel like people are glorifying what he did.

In other news, Cardi B. and rapper Akbar V were going back and forth on social media and it got super nasty. Da Brat shares more on these stories in the Hot Spot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What Went Down Between Cardi B & Akbar V On Twitter! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com