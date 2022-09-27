Matt Barnes Says Ime Udoka Situation Is ‘100 Times Uglier Than Any Of Us Thought’

CLOSE

According to the former NBA player, he came to Udoka’s defense without knowing the entirety of the situation–and now that he does know more, he claims things are a lot worse than anyone could have imagined.

“Last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought,” Barnes said.

“Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back, and it’s not my place to tell you what happened,” he continued. “If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that is the reason why I erased my post last night because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who ran all the details and s**t is deep. Praying for everybody involved, hope everyone gets through this.”

After he first heard the news, Barnes initially posted a message saying he was surprised that Udoka was suspended as head coach for the Celtics after the scandal came to light.

“I played in the league for a long time. Anyone who played in the league can tell you: this is a very common situation,” Matt explained at the time. “This is not new news for people who have been in the league or even around organizations.”

But, judging from Barnes’ change of tone, it seems like the “consensual relationship” Udoka had with a Celtics staffer is a lot messier than the organization is letting on. Unfortunately, it seems like the actual details are far from coming to light. This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

