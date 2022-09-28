The Bijou Star Files: Myles Garrett 411 From 911

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 28, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MYLES GARRETT BLEEDING FROM WRIST AFTER CRASH… Police Video Shows

New police video shows Myles Garrett appeared to be bleeding heavily from his right wrist following his car crash on Monday. Read More

MYLES GARRETT CRASH FEMALE PASSENGER COMPLAINED OF HEAD INJURY… According To 911 Caller

The man who informed police of the Myles Garrett car crash on Monday told dispatch that a woman had complained of a head injury at the scene … new 911 audio Read More

DIDDY Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece …I GOT FIRED FOR BEING PREGNANT!!!

A source close to Diddy tells us the woman was not terminated because she was pregnant, and that she was terminated for cause. What’s more, the source claims the woman is not related to Diddy or Kim. Read More

JEFFREY DAHMER VICTIMS MEMORIAL IN EARLY STAGES …Concerns In Milwaukee

Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer … but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. Read More

PUSHA T RIBBIN’ ON MCDONALD’S AGAIN… New Arby’s Wild West Diss Track!!!

Pusha T is back with his 2nd McDonald’s diss track of the year … and this time, he’s burning the McRib to a crisp!!! Read More

RACHEL DOLEZAL STARTED ONLYFANS TO HONOR RIHANNA … Lingerie Photos Leak!!!

Rachel Dolezal has an OnlyFans page… and while that’s soaking in, add this — the reason she’s posting risqué pics is to show her love for Rihanna‘s lingerie line. Read More

TED CRUZ Says Chrissy Teigen’s Lying … CLAIMS SHE HAD MISCARRIAGE, NOT ABORTION

Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen‘s body better than she does — he’s insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Read More

Surprise!! Michael Rainey Jr. Pops Out With A New Girlfriend On His Birthday

Last week, was Power Book II actor, Michael Rainey Jr’s 22nd birthday, but the only ones who were surprised were his fans. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com